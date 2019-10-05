The Queer Makers Market is taking place Saturday, showcasing the work of local 2SLGBTQ+ makers and creators.

The event is being put on by the Rainbow Alliance for Youth of Edmonton and the Edmonton Men’s Health Collective.

This is the second time for the market; the first one was in June.

This time organizers are launching the Tender Queers photo exhibit, which captures words and images from Edmonton’s queer and trans youth.

The market also has feature performances throughout the day, including musicians and a magician.

The market runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, at the ATB Financial Arts Barn in Old Strathcona.