    • Edmonton's Remedy Cafe up for sale for $7.6M

    The original 109 Street Remedy Cafe location can be seen in this Google image from July 2024. (Google Street View) The original 109 Street Remedy Cafe location can be seen in this Google image from July 2024. (Google Street View)
    You could be the new owner of an iconic Edmonton chain.

    Edmonton's Remedy Cafe is selling off all of its locations, according to a post on realtor.ca

    According to the $7.6-million listing the owner and operator of the 23-year-old business is retiring.

    The cafe was started in 2001 on 109 Street and 87 Avenue by Sohail "Zee" Zaidi, who put his own twist on Pakistani and Indian dishes.

    Since then, the business has expanded to 11 cafes in Edmonton.

    The sale will include all Remedy locations and their equipment.

