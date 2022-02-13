Edmonton’s Sikh Community gives back on Valentines Day
A Local organization Sungat Youth is partnering up with the World Sikh Organization of Canada to show some love to one local women’s shelter and raise awareness toward gender-based violence.
It’s part of a nation-wide Valentines Day tradition stemming back to 2012 with volunteers in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary also taking part.
“It initially started in Vancouver and it since kind of spread across Canada and all of the major cities,” explained Sangat Youth Organization member Daman Grewal.
Every year, the partnership puts together care packages and delivers them to local women’s shelters on Valentines Day.
“This year specifically, we’re supporting the Women’s (Emergency) Accommodation Centre here in Edmonton and providing them with the necessary items that they’re in need of right now,” said Grewal.
Those much needed items include clothing this year, which will be added to the care packages and sent out for delivery Monday.
Grewal says the initiative is also hoping to raise awareness for those impacted by gender-based violence, something she’s seen increase lately.
“I think it’s a problem that’s existed for a long time but the pandemic has kind of heightened cases, which we’ve seen over the last two years,” said Grewal.
The youth volunteer says equality is important when it comes to Sikh faith, another reason the organization wants to support those most vulnerable.
“Equality is a big pillar of our faith, especially gender based equality, so it’s really important for us to go out and support those in need,” said Grewal. “We’ve always been taught that if we see somebody in need, it’s our duty and our role to step up and help.”
The Women’s Emergency Accommodation Centre will receive a total of 40 care packages just in time for Valentines Day.
