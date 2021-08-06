EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton’s default speed limit of 40 km/h is now in effect.

“This means that if there isn’t a speed limit sign advising otherwise, Edmontonians should assume that the speed limit is 40 km/h,” said Jessica Lamarre, director of safe mobility.

She said signs letting drivers know about the change have been installed at entrances to the city and areas outside of residential neighbourhoods where the speed limit has been reduced, including sections of Whyte Avenue and Jasper Avenue.

“The speed limit has not changed on most of the major roads that we all use to get around Edmonton and therefore this is going to have very little impact on our driving time,” she said.

Lamarre said the new default speed is a critical component to achieve Vision Zero, which is to reduce fatalities and serious injuries.

“Forty kilometres an hour increases driver's field of vision, gives everyone more time to react and reduces the likelihood of tragic impacts,” said Lamarre.

“In the residential, one little piece of science, 50 kilometres down to 40, it’s a full car length when you stop on a dry road like today. On an icy road, three car lengths so that alone validates the safety aspect of this,” said Insp. Keith Johnson with the Edmonton Police Service Traffic Services Branch.

Although the new speed is in effect, drivers will have time to get used to the change.

Anyone caught by automated enforcement between Aug. 6 and Sept. 1 will receive a warning notice in the mail.

With more than 300 tickets issued by EPS so far this year for drivers over the 50 km/h speed limit, Johnson isn’t confident police will be issuing a lot of warnings during the grace period.

“Because essentially if you are driving excessively in a residential area or you’re driving in an excessive speed on Jasper or on Whyte, you’re going to receive a ticket,” he said.

“We do hope through this speed limit change is that people will see the sign and understand and show respect for the neighbourhoods that they drive through and in most cases people do.”

For more information, visit the city's website.