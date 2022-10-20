Edmonton's summer and autumn warmest on record

It's been an abnormally warm end to summer and start to autumn in Edmonton. In fact, it's the warmest stretch on record for the city.

If you look at the average daytime high up to Oct. 20, 2022, ranks at the top of the list from May 1 to Oct. 20.

AND...

We're also in the top spot for average highs from:

June 1 - Oct. 20

July 1 - Oct. 20

Aug. 1 - Oct. 20

Sept. 1 - Oct. 20

Oct. 1 - Oct. 20

We started the year out on a fairly cool note. So, if you look at the entire year, you can see that 2022 ranks as the 8th-warmest year from Jan. 1 to Oct. 20.

It really wasn't until April and then May that temperatures jumped and pushed us to the top of the list.

