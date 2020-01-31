EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton now says a grader driver who hit a parked car earlier this month was not a city employee, nor was it a city-owned grader.

Two vehicles were damaged in the crash, which happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 23.

A security camera captured the crash. It showed the grader driving into the back of a parked van, pushing the van into the back of a parked Jeep.

The city released the following statement on the day of the crash:

"Safety of people and property is our priority and we take incidents like this seriously. As part of the training and orientation City staff and contractors must take, all operators are required to report collisions immediately to a City of Edmonton supervisor. In this case, it appears the operator did not report the collision.

We are working to ascertain the details of the incident and are fully cooperating with EPS in their investigation."

On Friday, when CTV News Edmonton contacted the city for an update on the crash, Zak Fairbrother, a spokesperson for the city said the following:

"We can confirm it was not a City employee or a City-owned grader that was involved in the collision."

Police confirmed Friday that the crash was still under investigation.