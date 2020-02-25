EDMONTON -- Edmonton Catholic Schools have cancelled spring break trips to Japan, Italy and Spain as coronavirus cases increase across the world.

Approximately 80 students were scheduled to visit Japan in March, with another 50 students planning to visit Italy and Spain as part of another trip, the school board said. Edmonton Catholic Schools said it would try to change the Italy portion of the trip to Portugal.

Last month, Edmonton Public School cancelled all trips to China for the remainder of the school year. CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the school board for the status of other trips.

Italy saw an overnight increase of 27 per cent in COVID-19 cases for a total of 322. The virus has killed an estimated 2,700 — the large majority in Hubei, China — and according to Johns Hopkins University, there were 80,350 as of Tuesday morning.

There are 11 confirmed cases in Canada, but Alberta's top doctor said the risk of contracting coronavirus in Alberta remains low.