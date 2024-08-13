Edmonton school board offering places to students displaced by Jasper wildfires

Edmonton Public Schools will offer spaces to Jasper students displaced by wildfires.

Before the school year starts on Aug. 29, displaced families can contact the Division Support Services Centre for Education to get help enrolling their kids in school.

Staff are prepared to address any concerns families may have as well as help with the registration process for enrolment.

Once the school year has started, families are encouraged to use the Find a School Tool to locate a nearby school where they are currently situated.

Families can contact the chosen school directly to initiate the registration process after the school year has begun.

The province announced on Monday that while schools in Jasper survived the fire, they would not be ready to welcome students in September on account of ash and smoke damage.

"Local school authorities will determine a timeline for when it will be safe for everyone to return to a school in Jasper and provide more information at a future date," Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver told reporters.

To contact Division Support Services and begin registering for school, call 780-429-8030.