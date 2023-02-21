Edmonton school prepares 3,000 pancakes for Shrove Tuesday

Teachers and parent volunteers at Christ the King School prepared 3,000 pancakes in honour of Shrove Tuesday.

The elementary/junior high school has about 1,160 students.

The school prepared the pancakes in house and used reusable cutlery and dishes to make the event more environmentally friendly.

"It’s really good for community building," said principal Ken Pyra. "Given the size of our school and the restrictions we’ve gone through over the last several years, we thought it was a great opportunity to get the kids to come together, hang out with one another, and one of the best ways to do that is by breaking bread."

Shrove Tuesday is held the day before Ash Wednesday, and the start of Lent.

Students at Christ the King School eat pancakes for Shrove Tuesday.