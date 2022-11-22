Edmonton school shutting down to watch former student Alphonso Davies against Belgium

An Edmonton school is celebrating their special connection to the FIFA World Cup by skipping classes Wednesday to watch Canada's first game.

St. Nicholas junior high school in northeast Edmonton is shutting down during Canada vs. Belgium so that students and staff can watch and cheer on former student Alphonso Davies.

Davies' former coach, Marco Bossio, runs the soccer academy at St. Nicholas, and less than 10 years ago he took notice of Davies when the then 11-year-old joined the program.

"The very first time I saw him playing, I was blown away by his athleticism and his skill with the ball. I said to myself, 'This is a special player,'" Bossio said.

"As things progressed and I saw him develop as an athlete and as a person, the skies were the limit right off the bat."

Bossio said Davies' love of soccer is evident when watching him play, and that passion for the game and a great attitude helped him excel during his three years at St. Nicholas.

"He was completely a remarkable kid, because his infectious attitude on the pitch was how he was off the pitch as well," he said. "You have to love the game, and Phonzy when he played – when he still plays – he plays with a big smile on his face."

By Grade 9, Bossio said Davies was ready to start thinking about the next steps, so the two made a trip to B.C. to try out for the Vancouver Whitecaps residency program.

"As soon as he took the pitch, the coaches at Vancouver were amazed. They wanted him to stay right then and there," Bossio said.

Davies finished Grade 9 before he made the move, but when he did, Bossio said he was an instant success.

"He entered their youth academy, and he took it by storm," he said. "You talk to any other directors there, and club coaches, they say he came in with this attitude that he wanted to learn, he wanted to grow."

Since then, Davies has become the face of Canadian professional soccer, and Bossio said that's thanks, in part, to all of the coaches and supporters along the way.

"He's had so many great mentors in his life, starting from his parents," he said. "I mean, his parents, what they had to go through to get to Canada and to take care of Alphonso, I mean they deserve a lot of credit."

Wednesday, students will head to the St. Nicholas gymnasium at noon to watch Davies face one of the toughest teams in the competition.

Bossio believes Canada has a good shot at winning. However, regardless of the game's outcome, Davies' story is one of success and it's a lesson Bossio said reminds his students that a career in soccer is a real possibility even if they live in a winter city like Edmonton.

"It's really great. It just kind of tells youth athletes that everyone has a chance at making it," said Grade 9 goalie, Adam Majed. "It's really cool how he went to the same school and now he's playing at the biggest stage. It's really exciting."

"I look up to Alphonso. He came here, (he's) letting us know anyone can make it no matter where you are," said Ethan Darpoh, a Grade 9 striker. "Going to the World Cup is the dream. So hopefully I get like him one day."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Lampa