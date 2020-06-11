EDMONTON -- The Edmonton public and Edmonton catholic school boards are preparing for three possible scenarios when classes resume in September.

Officials say extra safety precautions will cost schools money that isn’t in their budgets.

“Many of our schools, in particular high schools, are really under a space crunch, and so how do we at Edmonton public schools work within those scenarios when we potentially may have 15 kids in class or having to divide classes up, so there's lots of different moving pieces there,” said Trisha Estabrooks, board chair of Edmonton Public Schools.

“The only concern is obviously to make sure that those safety standards are going to be upheld,” said Laura Thibert, board chair of Edmonton Catholic Schools. “Making sure we have all the PPEs as well as sanitizer for your hands, cleaning supplies, just making sure all of those will be in place.”

The need for more cleaning and sanitizing products will cost schools more money. The public school board also expects schools will spend more on substitute teachers because under the two scenarios outlined by the province, staff must stay home if they have any COVID-19 related symptoms.

The provincial government will announce by Aug. 1 which regulations will be implemented.