EDMONTON -- An Edmonton financial planner is about is about to have his screenplay turned into a Hollywood movie.

Although Kurt McLeod's script "Cop Shop" starts shooting in October, he penned it six years ago.

"It is really exciting and you always hope like something like that can happen, but when it does happen it’s a treat," says McLeod.

The big-budget film will star Gerard Butler, who McLeod envisioned in the role when he was writing the script.

"Of course, I actually didn't think he’d actually be in it."

Frank Grillo has also been cast for the feature film.

Since this is the first feature length movie that McLeod has written, he says he's hesitant to talk about what role Butler or Grillo will play, or even what’s in the script.

"Because I’ve never done this before, I don't know what I'm even allowed to say."

So McLeod is sticking to what the movie company wrote about what he wrote.

"'Cop Shop is set in a small town police station that becomes the unlikely battleground between a smart, rookie female cop and some unsavoury characters.' So that's what they're putting out and I like that," McLeod says.

McLeod also likes the fact that he doesn't write scripts full time. His day job is a financial planner.

"It certainly helps to be a financial professional for when things do happen because I'm really able to make it count."

He has two other scripts ready to go in case Hollywood calls again. In the meantime, he'll keep working and wait for Cop Shop to hit theatres.

"My work is basically done. I'll just be excited to show up and hopefully if there's a premiere, if everything is back to normal, sit in the audience and watch it unfold," he says.​