Edmonton sees $16M economic surge during country music awards show

Edmonton saw an economic surge while hosting the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards last September.

Over several days, Edmonton hotels, venues, restaurants and stores brought in nearly $16 million with artists, crews, and country music enthusiasts enjoying Edmonton amenities.

"Events like the CCMAs don’t just entertain – they elevate our economy, support local businesses, and amplify Edmonton’s cultural presence," said Cindy Medynski, director of sport and culture events at Explore Edmonton, in a Thursday media release.

"This impact reverberates through every corner of our community, supporting jobs, driving growth, and creating memorable experiences that draw visitors back time and time again," she added.

Throughout Country Music Week 2024, more than 46 country music events were held and showcased 200-plus artists.

The awards show held on Sept. 14 drew a sold-out crowd of 14,000 attendees at Rogers Place, which is the largest show to date in CCMA history.

CCMA president Amy Jeninga stated in the same release that Edmonton "embraced every moment of Country Music Week" and that this year's awards show was "incredibly special" because of it.

"The boost to local businesses and the vibrancy felt throughout Edmonton is a testament to the power of country music to bring people together and make a lasting impact," said Jeninga. "The energy from the fans, the contributions from local artists, and the support from the entire arts community created an unforgettable experience."

The CCMA Awards and Country Music Week will head west to Kelowna next year.