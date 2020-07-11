Advertisement
Edmonton senior reported missing found safe
Published Saturday, July 11, 2020 10:40AM MDT Last Updated Sunday, July 12, 2020 10:12AM MDT
Edmonton police are requesting the public’s assistance to find 62-year-old Johnny Simpson.
EDMONTON -- A missing Edmonton senior has been found. Police put out a call to help find 62-year-old Johnny Simpson Saturday morning.
Simpson was last seen leaving his home in the area of 174 Avenue and 110 Street to go for a walk but did not return.
Police say Simpson is now safe.