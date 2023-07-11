Edmonton senior reported missing on Monday found safe

Kier Poppe, 80, was reported missing after last being seen on July 10, 2023, leaving a home in Edmonton's Carlisle neighbourhood. (Photo provided.) Kier Poppe, 80, was reported missing after last being seen on July 10, 2023, leaving a home in Edmonton's Carlisle neighbourhood. (Photo provided.)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island