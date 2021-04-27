EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing 78-year-old man.

Harold Bridge was seen leaving his home in the area of 84 Avenue and 91 Street on Monday around 3 p.m., according to police. He was last seen at the Varscona Hotel around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday.

EPS describe Bridge as white with a medium build and grey or white hair. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, black shoes and a baseball cap.

There is concern for his well-being as Bridge requires regular medication and has a medical condition that could impair his decision-making abilities, according to EPS.

Police said Bridge is familiar with the Edmonton transit system and is known to frequent City Centre Mall and Bonnie Doon Mall.

“There are no indications to suggest foul play at this time,” according to an EPS press release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.