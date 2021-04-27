EDMONTON -- Edmonton police said a 78-year-old man reported missing Tuesday has been found safe and unharmed.

Harold Bridge was seen leaving his home in the area of 84 Avenue and 91 Street on Monday around 3 p.m., according to police. He was last seen at the Varscona Hotel around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday.

There was concern for his well-being as Bridge requires regular medication and has a medical condition that could impair his decision-making abilities, according to EPS.

Police said Bridge is familiar with the Edmonton transit system and is known to frequent City Centre Mall and Bonnie Doon Mall.