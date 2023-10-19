Edmonton

    • Edmonton sets modern-day record for number of 'warm' days

    It's not an all-time record, but it IS a modern-day record.

    The city of Edmonton hit 20 degrees for the 121st time on Thursday. That's only the third time in recorded history that the city has had 120+ days with afternoon highs in the 20s.

    The records go back to the late 1800s and show that both 1897 & 1898 had 122 days of 20-degree temperatures. While there's some skepticism about the accuracy of those numbers (for a variety of reasons), there's nothing to disprove them. So, those years stand as the all-time record.

    But, no year in modern history has had more 20-degree days than this year.

    In fact, there are only TWO YEARS since 1900 with more than 115 days hitting 20 or warmer.

    Last year was REALLY close to this year with 119 days. 1949 is next on the list with 114 days. The long-term annual average is for Edmonton to get 88 days of 20+ temperatures.

    We've seen a pretty significant increase in the number of 20-degree days in recently. In the past ten years, we've averaged 105 days of 20+ daytime highs (up from that long-term average of 88 days).

    From 1950-2014, only nine years had more than 100 days hitting 20 degrees.

    However, seven of the past nine years have had 100+ days.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Canada evacuates 41 diplomats and their families from India: Joly

    Canada has evacuated 41 diplomats and their family members from India, after New Delhi threatened to strip them of their diplomatic immunity, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday. This move will impact the level of service delivery Canada will be able to provide in that country.

    Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds

    Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.

    As luxury home sales slow, here's what's on the market

    Following a strong summer, luxury real estate market sales in major Canadian cities are beginning to slow down, according to a new report. But real estate experts say they're still optimistic that the market will remain resilient through to early 2024.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News