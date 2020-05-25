EDMONTON -- An Edmonton singer/songwriter isn’t going far to play concerts, Ann Vriend is doing shows on her front step. Vriend has done a series of Sunday afternoon shows from the porch of her home in the McCauley neighbourhood.

“It’s kind of a fun thing to do and it’s definitely made me meet more neighbours and connect with more people I’ve been living among,” says Vriend. “I’ve lived here for 12 years, and it’s weird I’m only connecting with them now.”

Vriend was supposed to be on tour in Europe, where her song “Hurt People Hurt People” is on the German pop charts. But after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the concerts were postponed, Vrend spent her time at home playing songs in her living room.

“By April I was just tired of playing for just me,” she says with a laugh.

A few weeks ago, she decided to set up her keyboard and some speakers on her front step and play for anyone who cared to stop and listen

“I think we all are giving up on the idea you can make money from music,” says Vriend. “So we’ll just play for the fun of it which is what people do. It’s how it all started.”

Vriend doesn’t charge to see her play, but does put out some CD’s for sale. However she says most of the audience members repay her in other things than money.

“Some people brought plants and others brought baking, just things they made, and someone offered to clean up the garbage in the back alley which a big feat,” says Vriend.

The singer’s plan was to do only a few concerts, but because of the reaction she’s getting she says she’s going to keep singing outside her house on Sunday afternoons.

“I’m going to keep doing it until there’s a really good reason not to,” laughs Vriend.