Edmonton Stingers are one win away from a championship
Published Saturday, August 8, 2020 7:32PM MDT
The Edmonton Stingers beat the Ottawa Blackjacks on Aug. 8, 2020.
EDMONTON -- The Oilers season may be over, but another local team is one win away from a championship.
The Edmonton Stingers beat the Ottawa Blackjacks 88-75 on Saturday afternoon in the CEBL's semifinals.
It's the sixth straight win for the Stingers at the return to play tournament in Ontario.
They'll play Fraser Valley in the final on Sunday, the only team to beat Edmonton so far.
Tip-off is at 10 a.m.