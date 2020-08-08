EDMONTON -- The Oilers season may be over, but another local team is one win away from a championship.

The Edmonton Stingers beat the Ottawa Blackjacks 88-75 on Saturday afternoon in the CEBL's semifinals.

It's the sixth straight win for the Stingers at the return to play tournament in Ontario.

They'll play Fraser Valley in the final on Sunday, the only team to beat Edmonton so far.

Tip-off is at 10 a.m.