Just weeks into the season, Edmonton Stingers Head Coach and General Manager Barnaby Craddock is stepping down.

Craddock says he made the decision to focus on other professional responsibilities.

“The CEBL has brought a high level of professional basketball to Edmonton and Canada, and it has been a privilege to play a part in ushering the Stingers into Edmonton,” said Craddock. “It has, however, become apparent to me over the past two months that despite my best intentions and efforts, the workload of the Stingers head coach and general manager role is not something I can adequately complete while also fulfilling my duties to my family and University of Alberta Golden Bear Athletics. I will step away from the Edmonton Stingers so they can get someone in place that will be capable of making the necessary commitment to lead the Stingers forward into the exciting future of the CEBL.”

Craddock will be replaced by Assistant Coach Jermaine Small, who spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Ryerson University and five years as lead assistant at Queen’s University.

The Stingers are 4-4 in the Canadian Elite Basketball League standings.