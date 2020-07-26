EDMONTON -- While most of Edmonton is thinking about hockey as the NHL teams roll into town, another of the city's pro sports teams was in action on Sunday.

The Stingers opened their Canadian Elite Basketball League seasons in their bubble of St. Catharine's, Ontario.

Edmonton took on the Fraser Valley Bandits from Abbotsford.

The league's seven teams will play a 26 game season with the title match set for Aug. 9.

This is the second year for the CEBL.