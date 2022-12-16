Edmonton Stingers name new GM, coach ahead of 2023 season

The Edmonton Stingers have named a new coach and a new general manager after Jermaine Small stepped down last month to focus on his university basketball coaching career.

Steve Sir will take over as GM for the team, and Jordan Baker has been named head coach.

Sir has two decades of pro basketball experience, both as a player and in a player-development role.

Baker played for the Stingers for four years, won two championships, and was named player of the year in 2020.

The pair will have to fill a number of roster and coaching spots before the new season.

“As Jordan was into the coaching role, for my money he’s the best Canadian that’s played in the league thus far,” Sir told the media on Friday.

“We want to make sure that he has a team that he feels confident and comfortable to work with and also to put a product on the floor that contends to win championships.”

“It’s a transition, but it’s an exciting opportunity for me,” Baker said.

“My phone has already been blowing up with players who want to come and play, so I think we’re in a good position to hit the ground running in 2023.”

The Stingers’ 2023 schedule has not yet been released.