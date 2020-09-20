EDMONTON -- Edmontonians are hoping to turn some fruit into a tasty bottle of liquor.

Highland Liquor teamed up with a brewery in Lacombe to offer people the chance to drop off fruit to be made into cider.

Those who dropped off any type of fruit, from apples to cherries, get first dibs at a bottle of liquor at cost.

An estimated 1,000 bottles will be made with this weekend’s haul.

It's anticipated to take a year for the fruit to be fermented and bottled.