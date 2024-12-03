Edmonton Symphony Orchestra celebrates Christmas with music and charity

The Winspear and Edmonton Symphony Orchestra (ESO) are getting ready to spread the holiday cheer through music and charity.

"Christmas at the Winspear" is a lineup of musical performances, carols and singalongs ranging from Handel's Messiah to Hollywood for the Holidays and A Very Merry Pops.

"The holiday season is a time to come together, and we’re thrilled to spread the magic of Christmas with the community through music," said Annemarie Leenhouts-Petrov, the president and CEO of the Winspear and ESO.

"The ESO has crafted uplifting and inspiring performances to delight everyone at the Winspear Centre."

ESO is continuing the tradition of collecting donations to Edmonton's Food Bank throughout December.

Since 2009, it has raised more than $250,000 in donations.

Non-perishable food donations can be dropped off at the concierge desk all month and cash and card donations will be accepted during intermissions of A Very Merry Pops between Dec. 20-23.

Selfies with Santa will also be available at the Winspear.

A full list of shows is available online.