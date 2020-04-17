EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra is cancelling more than a dozen performances because of COVID-19.

The decision to cancel the rest of its 2019/2020 season was announced on Friday.

Public health measures that limit gatherings of more than 15 people mean the ESO cannot perform together at Edmonton's Winspear Centre.

"Until we can resume the special and shared experience of live concerts, we are committed to doing what we can to bring our performances to our audiences, great big ESO fans, and family in our beautiful community - around the world, in your own homes,” ESO chief conductor Alexander Prior said in a written release.

The livestreamed concerts will feature ESO musicians playing on the Winspear Stage and will be posted on the venue's website.

ESO supporters are asked to consider subscribing to the 2020/2021 season, make a financial donation or to donate tickets to cancelled performances for a tax receipt.

The Winspear Centre confirmed this week that all performances at the venue through the end of June 2020 have been cancelled.