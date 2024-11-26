Edmonton Symphony Orchestra seeking local student composers for 'incredible opportunity'

The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra (ESO) is searching for its next local musical prodigy.

The Young Composers Project (YCP), an initiative set forth by the Winspear Centre, gives highschoolers in and around Edmonton a chance to create a new orchestral piece and have it performed by the ESO.

The selected composer will receive a $1,250 bursary to help with post-secondary studies and a mentorship with Juno award-nominated composer John Estacio, who is a member of the Order of Canada and the recipient of the Lieutenant Governor of Alberta Distinguished Artist Award.

"This program offers an incredible opportunity for young composers," said Anne-Marie Switzer, the director of musical creativity at the Winspear Centre. "It provides guided mentorship and the unforgettable experience of hearing their music brought to life by the talented musicians of the ESO."

Eligible composers are asked to submit three original music scores accompanied by at least one recording and a reference letter from a teacher, music coach or mentor.

Applicants must be in Grades 10 to 12.

Notable YCP alumni are two-time Canadian Screen Award winner Darren Fung and Juno-nominated composer Zosha di Castri.

"I can't overstate how influential the Young Composers Project was for me in shaping my career as a composer," Fung stated in a media release.

"I'm so grateful for the experience, which marked the beginning of a meaningful relationship with today's ESO, many of whom were present for my premiere," he added.

Applicants can find more information or submit their application at the Winspear Centre's website.

The deadline for applications is Dec. 13.