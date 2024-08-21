Edmonton synagogues among Jewish institutions in Canada that received threats on Wednesday: EPS

Several synagogues in Edmonton received threats on Wednesday, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.

"At this time, investigators believe these are related to a series of threats received by multiple Jewish institutions across Canada, and there is currently no immediate concern for public safety," EPS spokesperson Carolin Maran said in an email to media on Wednesday afternoon.

According to reporting by The Canadian Press, more than 100 synagogues, Jewish organizations and doctors across the country received the same threatening email on Wednesday.

The email reportedly included threats of death and physical harm, and indicated it was meant to cause "terror."

RCMP confirmed they had been aware of threats made to "a number of institutions."

The federal police force said it's working with local law enforcement to ensure locations are safe.

With files from The Canadian Press