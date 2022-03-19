Edmonton tactical store sends third load of supplies to Ukrainian forces

An Edmonton store selling first responder and tactical gear is helping bring needed equipment and aid to Ukrainian forces fighting the Russian invasion.

After gathering medical supplies, operating room equipment, and humanitarian aid, Battle Rattle Tactical Supplies is flying out two people to Poland to hand deliver the nearly $40,000 in equipment to Ukrainian military members.

David Bryenton, an enthusiast and former employee with Battle Rattle, is accompanying the donated supplies for the second time.

"We’ve collected all this stuff within the last two or three days, put the word out on social media that we are looking at going, and the response from Edmontonians has just been fantastic," he said.

For Roman Basarab, the journey is personal.

Born in Lyiv, he's lived in Edmonton for almost a decade and is studying policing at Grant MacEwan University. But his wife and her family are still in Ukraine.

"We see all these painful moments," he told CTV News Edmonton. "Many people are dying like kids are dying. We can't just sit and do nothing.

"Ukraine really needs help," Basarab added. "We all want this to stop."

Basarab decided to buy tactical vests and equipment to send as aid when the invasion first began. After two trips to Battle Rattle, Bryenton asked him what he was doing with all the tactical gear.

"He was like, I'm going to help you," Basarab said. "This is how we now work."

The pair departed Edmonton Saturday morning and will land in Poland Saturday afternoon. From there, they will load the gear onto a bus and take it to the Ukrainian border, where Ukrainian forces will meet them.

“We’re going to be going right up to the border crossing, the town of Medyka, and delivering our 18 bags of humanitarian aid to the 24th (militia) regiment that is based out of Lviv," Bryenton said.

"It's really a drop in the barrel," he added. "What we are trying to do is just help."

While the next delivery has not been planned yet, Basarab expects future journeys as donations and support continue to pour in.

"It's not like if I want (to) or not," he said. "It's mandatory. I have to. Because I'm Ukrainian, and I love my country."