EDMONTON -- Parents looking to keep their children busy or students wanting to learn more during the pandemic have a new option online.

Edmonton's City Hall School, a program for Grade 1-12 students, moved its curriculum online after Alberta schools closed in mid-March as a result of COVID-19.

Usually a year-long learning program that caps off with a week-long hands-on experience at city hall, Edmonton's website says "students, teachers and parent volunteers come away with not only an increased sense of civic pride but also a richer understanding of the services that the City provides to meet the needs of Edmontonians."

The virtual school consists of an interview series on the city's YouTube channel where students will interview city hall politicians and workers.

"Connection and community are really important during this time of isolation," City Hall School teacher Linda Hut said. "Through Virtual City Hall School, we are able to build connections between students and the City, highlight some of the work City people are doing, and bring students hope, along with activities to explore based on the conversations."

The first guest of the interview series: Mayor Don Iveson.

Student reporter Fiona asked the mayor what he likes most about his job (talking to Edmontonians), his biggest challenge (keeping all Edmontonians happy), what he wanted to be when he was 12 (an architect) and three words that would describe a great leader (listener, courage, clear).

For more in City Hall School, visit the City of Edmonton website.