EDMONTON -- One person faces charges under the Alberta Wildlife Act after their home was raided and taxidermy seized by Fish and Wildlife officers.

CTV News Edmonton first learned of the search and seizure when Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers were spotted at a south Edmonton home on Prowse Lane in November.

Officers were seen hauling out a stuffed owl and at one point, an item that appeared to be a horn or tusk was spotted through a garage door.

At the time, investigators did not provide additional information and would only say the operation was linked to taxidermy.

On Thursday, Fish and Wildlife confirmed the investigation into the taxidermist began in October.

"On November 1st, 2019 a search warrant was executed at a residence in Edmonton where some wildlife and other items were seized as part of the investigation," officials said in a statement.

The person, who has not been identified, faces charges of unlawful possession of wildlife, failing to complete proper records under the Wildlife Act and contravening the conditions of a permit.

They will next appear in Edmonton Provincial Court on Jan. 8, 2020.