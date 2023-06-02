Edmonton teen bystander shot in downtown shooting during 'altercation': police

A teen bystander was shot during an altercation outside the Edmonton Convention Centre Thursday evening, police say.

Two groups were involved in the dispute around 11 p.m. Investigators did not say what caused the argument but believe the people in the groups knew each other.

"During the altercation, several shots were allegedly fired by a male from one of the groups," Edmonton Police Service said.

"One of those shots struck a 17-year-old female bystander, who was not part of the altercation."

Another member of the public drove her to hospital. She was expected to survive, EPS said on Friday.

Two males were taken into custody. Police did not reveal their names or ages or say whether charges were pending.

Anyone with information or video of the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.