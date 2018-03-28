A tenth grader will be spending a full 24 hours in a trench he dug up in his backyard while dressed in a soldier's wool uniform.

Dylan Ferris is a self-described history buff. So when his class was given a school assignment to complete a project of their choosing, Ferris decided to focus on the First World War.

“It’s good to remember soldiers from the First World War…an entire generation was decimated,” he said.

Ferris wanted to experience life in the trenches, but he learned creating one in hismother's garden was not an easy task.

“I started with a shovel and I got down maybe three inches -- it’s frozen everywhere,” he said. “A family friend brought in a diesel heater. We brought in pallets and tarps, and heated up the ground.”

The teen will also follow a porridge and stew diet to eat what the soldiers would've had.

He also wanted to replicate what it would be like to be in the trenches while living under a looming threat.

“I did kind of simulate that where I got my friend…to throw mud at me to teach me to keep my head down,” he said.

Ferris is starting his stint on Wednesday, March 28 to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of when the 49th Battalion from Edmonton shot down an enemy plan from the ground.

He said learning about the details of this event was not as simple as typing key words into a search engine.

With the help of the Loyal Edmonton Regiment Military Museum, he obtained transcriptions of some of the soldier’s diaries.

The museum also lent the authentic uniform to him and volunteers have been helping him for the past two months.

“I’m impressed he’d want to do something like that. It has significance in history. Most Canadians have no idea how many people were killed in the first war – way more than the second war,” Rory MacDougall explained.

Ferris’ 24 hours will not be spent alone. Some military veterans plan on stopping by his the trench Wednesday night to offer their support.

With files from Nicole Weisberg