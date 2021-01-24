EDMONTON -- Police said Monday that an 18-year-old man who hadn’t been seen in nearly two weeks was located safely.

Yai Magok was reported missing on Jan. 24. He had been last seen near his home near 135 Avenue and 57 Street around noon on Jan. 12. He was reported missing to police on Jan. 18.

His family said his disappearance was out of character, but police did not suspect foul play.

The Edmonton Police Service confirmed on Jan. 25 that Magok was found safe and unharmed.