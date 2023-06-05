Edmonton teen missing after being swept away in North Saskatchewan River: police

A 14-year-old swimmer is believed to have been caught in a current and swept downstream in the North Saskatchewan River on Sunday.

The boy was swimming with three others on the north side of Terwillegar Park when he was carried away by the water around 5 p.m., according to police.

They've asked the public to keep watch for any possible sightings of the boy.

He has a dark complexion and black hair. He was last seen wearing grey shorts.

Police, firefighters and other emergency partners searched for the teen until dark on Sunday, setting up a command post across from the Edmonton Country Club, east of where the group was swimming. The search is scheduled to resume Monday morning.