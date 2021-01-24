EDMONTON -- Police are looking for help from the public to find an 18-year-old man who hasn’t been seen in nearly two weeks.

Yai Magok was last seen near his home near 135 Avenue and 57 Street around noon on Jan. 12. He was reported missing to police on Jan. 18.

Magok is described as Black, 5’7” tall weighing about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweat suit and black Air Jordan shoes.

His family says his disappearance is out of character, but police do not suspect foul play at this time.

Anyone with information about Magok’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 780-423-4567.