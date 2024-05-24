Edmonton teen murder victim was fatally stabbed, autopsy shows

EDMONTON
    Broden Radomske (Supplied) Broden Radomske (Supplied)
    A 15-year-old boy who was killed in Edmonton earlier this week was fatally stabbed, an autopsy has confirmed, and his death has been deemed a homicide.

    Broden Radomske and his mother were walking their dog in the area of 137 Avenue and 184 Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday when the attack happened.

    Paramedics attempted to save Radomske's life, but he died at the scene.

    Keith James Landry, 40, was arrested shortly after Radomske's death and later charged with second-degree murder.

    Landry was known to police, and investigators believe he knew Radomske, but the nature of their relationship has not been disclosed.

    Keith Landry

    "This is a tragic loss that has impacted the whole community, and our hearts go out to the victim’s family, friends, classmates and others who have been affected by the senseless death of a young person," Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem said in a news release.

    "We want to reassure the community that the suspect has been apprehended and there is no risk to public safety."

    A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Radomske's family with funeral expenses. 

