A 17-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl diagnosed with leukemia is searching for a stem cell donor.

Melinda was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and has received chemotherapy since September.

According to her Facebook page, Help save Melinda’s Life, Asian patients have a harder time finding a match as only 16 per cent of registered donors are also of Asian descent.

Bille Nguyen, an Edmontonian of Asian descent with a rare blood cancer, brought attention to the issue as he looked for a match all summer. It turned out his sister was a match—and he had his transplant in Calgary this month—but he organized a number of swabbing events along the process.

People of Asian descent between the ages of 17 and 35 are encouraged to attend these three stem cell donor drives:

Nov. 30: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., U of A Business Building (1211 Saskatchewan Drive, NW)

Dec. 1: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., U of A Business Building

Dec. 2: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Life Renewal Baptist Church (1751 Towne Centre Blvd. NW)

