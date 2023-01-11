Edmonton to chop 220 trees, replant more during Hawrelak Park renovation

A $133-million rebuild of one of Edmonton's signature parks will see more than 200 trees chopped down but the city is promising to replant even more.

The entire 68-hectare park, located on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River southwest of downtown, is expected to be closed for three years starting in March.

A program manager with the city explained that stormwater, sewage, gas, data and electrical lines all have to be replaced.

"The required utility work spans the entire site. Together, these total 9.3 kilometers and require deep trenching to support construction," Brad Watson told CTV News Edmonton.

"This will mean a significant amount of space is needed to undertake trench and backfill activities. The trees where these open excavations occur must be removed."

Watson said some trees will be chopped to make way for a new shared-use path.

There are currently 1,182 trees in the open spaces area of the park, not including the natural areas that surround it.

"We are replacing the trees that are being removed at roughly 150 per cent net positive to the site with various species (Maple, Ash, Spruce, Pine, Poplar, Elm and Serviceberry,)" Watson said.

The city is working with forestry officials and arborists to make sure "strict protocols" and city bylaws are followed, he added.

The city's goal is to reopen the park for winter activity in 2025 or early 2026.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Kyra Markov and Adam Lachacz