Edmonton to close spray parks after this weekend
Edmonton's spray parks are closing soon — but not before one more beautiful summer weekend.
The City of Edmonton announced Friday it would close its 74 spray parks on Sunday, Sept. 11.
After Sunday, crews will shut them down and prepare the equipment for winter.
“Spray parks help ensure neighbourhoods are where families can thrive in the summer months,” said Caitlin Zerebeski, director of infrastructure maintenance.
“As the season draws to a close, our crews will be hard at work, ensuring those facilities are safe and fun for Edmontonians next summer.”
The city asks Edmontonians who plan to visit a spray park this weekend to check the park's hours before.
CTV News Edmonton's Chief Meteorologist Josh Classen says temperatures will be in the mid- to- high 20s C on Saturday and Sunday.
