Edmonton to hire expert, create 'action plan' to combat anti-Black racism

An anti-racism expert will be hired to help make Edmonton a safer and more welcoming place for Black people.

That person will help create an action plan to fight racism, the mayor and several other community leaders announced Monday during a ceremony at city hall.

"I think it's very important that the new council reaffirms its commitment to celebrate the contributions of the African community," Amarjeet Sohi told a gathering of dozens.

Edmonton is also joining the United Nations in declaring 2015-2024 the International Decade for People of African Descent.

The initiatives are part of a campaign promise by Sohi which also includes the creation of an anti-racism committee and a broader anti-racism plan. In February city council approved $2 million for anti-racism work in the city.

According to Stats Canada, hate crimes have increased 71 per cent nationally between 2018 and 2021, and several assaults have happened in Edmonton.

"We know that racism is a reality for many, many Edmontonians, including people of Afrcian descent and we have seen a number of attacks against black muslim women," Sohi said.

The city's anti-racism expert will be tasked to "engage with the community in multiple ways such as: virtual public engagement, in person engagement, an online survey, focused community meetings, and individual interviews," a city spokesperson said.

"I think people should always come with a plan," said Malcolm Azania, a Black education consultant who also spoke at the event.

"Defeating injustice, defeating racism, is absolutely indispensable because what we need is people who actually have enough knowledge (that) they say, 'Here's an opportunity to make new things.'"

The city said more information on the work would be available "in the near future."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Joe Scarpelli