Edmonton to host world ice climbing championships in 2024

Edmonton's Ice District will host the ice climbing world championships in February, the Oilers Entertainment Group and partner Alpine Club of Canada announced Wednesday.

The competition put on by Union Internationale des Associations d'Alpinisme (UIAA) – known in English as the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation – is usually held in Europe.

But Feb. 16-19, the planet's best ice climbers will compete in lead climbing and speed climbing contests in the downtown of Alberta's capital city, in the entertainment district housing the home arena of the Edmonton Oilers professional hockey team.

“The UIAA is incredibly excited to bring the Ice Climbing World Championships to Canada for the first time and it is sure to be the highlight of the 2024 season. There is an incredible buzz among the athlete community … and the atmosphere at the event in the city centre should be absolutely electric," UIAA event coordinator Rob Adie said in a news release.

Janelle Janis, with Explore Edmonton's events team, added: "As a community that embraces and celebrates our winters year after year, this event will serve as a perfect stage to show off all that Edmonton has to offer when temperatures drop, and snow begins to fly."

FESTIVAL ACCOMPANYING COMPETITION

Oilers Entertainment Group is planning a festival, which it is calling "YEG Ice Fest," around the ice climbing competition.

The festival will feature a community competition, clinics hosted by experts, gear demonstrations, and family friendly activities like live entertainment, a winter market, and local food and drinks.

Additionally, the Alpine Club of Canada's ice wall – which was previously built at the Edmonton Ski Club – will be moved downtown to Ice District's fan park. Weather permitting, it is expected to open to the public mid-December. No experience will be necessary to use it.

A file photo of the Alpine Club of Canada Edmonton Section's ice wall at Edmonton Ski Club. (Credit: Alpine Club of Canada Edmonton Section)

Rogers Place and Ice District president and CEO Stu Ballantyne promised the four-day event would be an "unforgettable winter experience."

Tickets for both the ice climbing championships and festival will go on sale on Nov. 28 via Ticketmaster.