Edmonton to install 'summer streets' in 3 locations this month

Shared-use streets are returning to Edmonton in May, the city announced on Wednesday.

Crews will install "summer streets" in three locations:

Saskatchewan Drive, from 109 Street to west of 104 Street

104 Street, from Saskatchewan Drive to 78 Avenue

Victoria Park Road

The Saskatchewan Drive shared-use streets will be put in place this week, while the one on Victoria Park Road will go up by the end of the month.

Temporary flex posts will be used to separate vehicles from people walking, running, and biking.

The speed limit will also be dropped to 40 km/h.