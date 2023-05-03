Edmonton to install 'summer streets' in 3 locations this month

Shared streets

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Security tightens in London ahead of coronation

Security is tightening in London ahead of the coronation of King Charles III in what will be the city's largest one-day mobilization of Metropolitan Police officers seen in decades, the force said on Wednesday.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island