Alberta Corvette enthusiasts are embarking on an epic road trip to Bowling Green, Kentucky, for the 2019 National Corvette Caravan.

Participants gathered at Ron Hodgson Chevrolet in St. Albert Wednesday morning for breakfast to kick off the trip. More Corvettes will join the caravan as it moves south through Red Deer, Calgary and Lethbridge.

The group will travel more than 3,600 kilometres to Kentucky, arriving in Bowling Green on Aug. 29.

The National Corvette Caravan is considered the world's largest moving automotive event, with people travelling from around Canada and the United States.

The event happens once every five years. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green.