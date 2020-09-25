EDMONTON -- Lanes and streets closed to give pedestrians more room outside during the pandemic will be reopened this month and next.

Lanes on Saskatchewan Drive, Victoria Promenade, and more will reopen Sept. 29.

Shared streets will end Oct. 27.

"Removing these adjustments supports increased vehicle traffic with back to school and return to work, and considers increased costs and maintenance requirements due to upcoming winter conditions," the City of Edmonton says on its website.

The City says it learned a number of things from the closures, including that they were helpful enabling Edmontonians to physical distance outside.

The University of Alberta , which ran a study of the effectiveness and safety of the expanded path system, found a 52 per cent reduction in the number of physical-distancing violations for Saskatchewan Drive, and a 25 per cent reduction on Victoria Promenade.

"These experiences have provided many considerations that will be explored further when looking at opportunities for 2021," the city said.

A full list of the lane and street closures that will end in coming weeks is available online.

So is a map of Edmonton's paths, trails and bike routes.