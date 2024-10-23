Edmonton tow truck operator charged after allegedly failing to return vehicle to owner

An Edmonton tow truck operator has been charged after police say he refused to release a vehicle to its owner.

The Edmonton Police Service says an unsolicited tow truck operator arrived at a crash that happened on June 24 in the area of 139 Avenue and Castledowns Road.

The tow truck towed the damaged vehicle to a storage lot, and reportedly refused to release it without a towing fee provided by an insurance company.

The vehicle was ultimately returned to its owner.

On Oct. 7, Hasan Qasim Al Adhban, 48, of Super Towing Ltd. was charged with theft over $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4.

"Edmontonians have the right to select the tow truck company of their choice when they are involved in a collision," Sgt. Kerry Bates said in a news release. "When towing companies show up unannounced to collisions, that’s a red flag. Trust your intuition and call police immediately if a towing company is attempting to move your vehicle without your consent."

If you believe a tow truck company has taken your vehicle, call the Edmonton police seized vehicle section at 780-496-8668 before you make a police report to see if your vehicle is there.

When filing a police report, be sure to have the year, make, model and colour of your vehicle, as well as licence plate information, vehicle identification number and special markings including scratches or other damages.