Edmonton traffic operation nets 1,463 alleged violations in 24 hours

Police in the Alberta capital dubbed it Operation 24 Hours but the final number was 1,463.

That's how many tickets were written and charges laid during a one-day traffic crackdown in Edmonton on Wednesday.

Officers and photo radar nabbed 1,253 speeders.

Police also allege 210 violations including 84 red-light tickets, 73 tickets related to equipment and documents and 38 moving violations.

Police also ticketed eight for distracted driving and laid seven criminal charges including impaired driving.

In one case, a 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, criminal flight and breach of conditions.

That was after he allegedly fled from police, was tracked by a police helicopter and had his van disabled by tire spikes.

Last year's Operation 24 Hours resulted in 1,588 violations.