Edmonton transit changing to winter service in December

Edmonton transit is getting ready to change to its winter service, which comes with a few changes for riders.

The annual shift will take place on Dec. 1

Numerous routes will have changes:

Route 5 - Ends at stop #1393 (96 Street and Jasper Avenue eastbound) instead of stop #1188 (95 Street and Jasper Avenue southbound);

Routes 7, 9 and 506 - Temporary additional trips added in October will be made permanent in December;

Route 664 - Trip from Cashman and Cavanagh neighbourhoods to Father Michael McCaffery Catholic High School will be permanent;

Route 669 - School route from Keswick to Father Michael McCaffery Catholic High School will be permanent;

Routes 645, 646, and 647 - Reduced service to Elder Dr. Francis Whiskeyjack School will be permanent;

Route 914 - Will return to its regular routing in Aldergrove.

Due to the return of Route 914 to its regular routing, the neighbourhood will not receive On Demand service.

The Alces neighbourhood will have On Demand service at 34 Street and Charlesworth Drive SW.

LRT construction is causing delays to a number of routes at 111 Street and 23 Avenue, according to the city.

Routes 56, 518, 519, 707, 708, 715, 716, and 717 are being placed on long-term detours as construction ramps up around Century Park Transit Centre.

In an effort to reduce congestion, Edmonton transit is reassigning bus bays at Coliseum, Meadows, Southgate and West Clareview transit centres.

Coliseum - Route 53 - Will move from Bay L to Bay K;

Meadows - Route 504 (Davies) - Will move from Bay F to Bay H;

Meadows - Route 507 (Southgate) - Will move from Bay H to Bay F;

Southgate - Route 55 (West Edmonton Mall) - Will move from Bay D to Bay O;

Southgate - Route 55 (Meadows) - Will move from Bay O to Bay D;

Southgate - Route 9 (Eaux Claires) - Will move from Bay R to Bay P;

Southgate - Regional buses - Will pick up and drop off riders on 111 Street, across from the transit centre;

West Clareview - Route 620 - Will move from Bay J to Bay H.

Signs will be posted to direct riders to the correct bays and updated maps will be on the city's website on Dec. 1.

Riders can also plan trips and see transit information online.