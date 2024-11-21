Edmonton unveils winter accommodations for homeless population, critics say it's not enough

As Edmontonians deal with the first major snowfall of the season, the city is looking at ways to keep its most vulnerable warm.

"Edmonton's winters can be severe and unforgiving for those who are unhoused. the risk of burns, frostbite, hypothermia and even death becomes very real," deputy city manager Jennifer Flaman said Thursday.

The city's winter safety response plan includes measures to keep people warm with free overnight shelter shuttles until the end of March, regardless of the temperature.

"These shuttles are staffed with outreach workers, who not only help guide passengers to safety, but also connect them with vital services and referrals," acting deputy city manager of operations Craig McKeown said.

Common areas at libraries and recreation centres will also be available during regular hours.

While many go to transit centres to keep warm, the city says they're not built to support the needs of vulnerable people.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says encampments cause serious, and potentially fatal consequences.

"Our commitment is to close encampments only when there is enough shelter capacity, reflecting our focus on care, health and safety," Flaman said.

The Edmonton Coalition on Housing and Homeless says it isn't pleased with the timing of the city's plan.

"We wait till the last minute and scramble something together year after year after as if we thought this never happened," advocate for the homeless Jim Gurnett told CTV News Edmonton.

"You know, 'We need to come up with something because it's November.'"

Gurnett says the city's plan only offers temporary solutions to vulnerable people.

"People are trudging from place to place in this city, looking for an hour's warmth here or a little shelter from the weather there."

Homeward Trust says more than 4,000 people are unhoused or without stable housing in Edmonton.

The province is spending $42.5 million for 1,800 shelter spaces in Edmonton this year.and is prepared for surge capacity if more spaces are required.