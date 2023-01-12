Edmonton Valley Zoo announces death of Zeus the Bald Eagle

The Edmonton Valley Zoo is mourning the loss of an iconic resident. Zeus, the Bald Eagle, has died.

The 15-year-old eagle was found severely injured in a field in 2007.

She was treated for her injury, but her right wing had to be amputated.

Because she could no longer live in the wild, she was moved to the zoo.

The zoo says she received treatment, including chiropractic adjustments, for the remainder of her life for her amputated wing.

During the week of Christmas, the zoo says Zeus started showing signs of decreased mobility and signs of distress.

Despite receiving veterinary care, her condition rapidly declined.

Zeus was euthanized with two of her long-term care givers present.

The zoo is thanking Zeus’s caregivers, past and present, for their love and care for the bird during her life.